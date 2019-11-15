BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Eurostar looks to expand rail services across Europe | Money Talks
On November 14, 1994, the first Eurostar train left London Waterloo station for Paris, inaugurating the newly built Channel Tunnel. In the past 25 years, the service has carried more than 200 million passengers. And it aims to keep on growing - especially by offering longer-distance services to persuade travellers out of planes and on to the rails. Elena Casas reports.
Eurostar looks to expand rail services across Europe | Money Talks
November 15, 2019
Explore
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
South Africa’s Ramaphosa push back against US tariff threats on BRICS
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us