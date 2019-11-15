Eurostar looks to expand rail services across Europe | Money Talks

On November 14, 1994, the first Eurostar train left London Waterloo station for Paris, inaugurating the newly built Channel Tunnel. In the past 25 years, the service has carried more than 200 million passengers. And it aims to keep on growing - especially by offering longer-distance services to persuade travellers out of planes and on to the rails. Elena Casas reports.