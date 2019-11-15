November 15, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Netflix partners with Nickelodeon amid Disney threat | Money Talks
Netflix is fighting for subscribers. The streaming giant has every reason to fear losing viewers, especially young ones. That's after Disney pulled all its content from Netflix to launch its own streaming service this week, and it's already proven successful. So what better solution could there be, than partnering with a rival kids channel?
Netflix partners with Nickelodeon amid Disney threat | Money Talks
Explore