WORLD
1 MIN READ
A Turning Point in Turkey-US Ties? | Ahiska Turks
US President Trump and Turkish President Erdogan met in Washington and agreed that Europe should be doing more to support refugees and take back their own citizens who were captured in Syria fighting for Daesh (ISIS). But major sticking points remain, including Washington’s support for the YPG terror group in Syria. So, are relations warming or is another crisis around the corner? Plus, this November marks the 75th anniversary of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s forced deportation of up to 120,000 Ahiska Turks from their homes in what is modern-day Georgia to Central Asia. But now some of their descendants are moving back. TRT World’s diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Georgia. Guests Mehmet Akif Kirecci Professor at Ankara University of Social Sciences Hasan Unal Professor at Maltepe University Douglas Ollivant Senior Fellow at New America Foundation
A Turning Point in Turkey-US Ties? | Ahiska Turks
November 15, 2019
Explore
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
South Africa’s Ramaphosa push back against US tariff threats on BRICS
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us