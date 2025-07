NEXUS EXTRA: 'STRANGULATION, NOT SUICIDE!' Pathologist delivers verdict on Epstein's death

Dr Cyril Wecht is a forensic pathologist with nearly 60 years experience. He's seen the autopsy and thinks Jeffrey Epstein's death was most probably caused by ligature strangulation, not suicide. See the full show here; https://youtu.be/aSnlWGUKNzg