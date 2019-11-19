WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why Did Israel Kill Palestinian Militant Baha Abu al Ata now?
Israel’s assassination of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al Ata set off another round of deadly fighting between Israel and the Palestinians. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the commander a ticking bomb responsible for numerous attacks and a major obstacle to peace. But for someone Israel considered so dangerous for so long, the timing of the attack, and its subsequent, predictable flurry of violence, is questionable. Netanyahu's been locked in a spiral of electoral chaos, with his job on the line. Did targeting Islamic Jihad just make it a little easier for him to stay on as PM? Guests: Roey Gilad Charge d'affaires at the Israeli Embassy in Ankara Ali Abunimah Co-founder of The Electronic Intifada Gideon Levy Haaretz Journalist
Why Did Israel Kill Palestinian Militant Baha Abu al Ata now?
November 19, 2019
Explore
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
South Africa’s Ramaphosa push back against US tariff threats on BRICS
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us