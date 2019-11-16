The Trump Presidency: Former US ambassador to Ukraine testifies

The former US ambassador to Ukraine, who was fired from her post by President Donald Trump, has testified publicly for the first time as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry in Washington. Marie Yovanovitch has told lawmakers that Trump's personal lawyer smeared her reputation, and that her ouster is part of the very corruption that the US has been trying to fight in Ukraine. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #TrumpImpeachment #UkraineAmbassador #MarieYovanovitch