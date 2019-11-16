Zanzibar Seaweed Industry: Climate change threatens farmers' livelihoods

With more than 20-thousand people employed in the local industry, seaweed is Zanzibar's second highest source of income after tourism. It's also one of its key exports as it's used in products ranging from soaps to lotions and medicines. But as Sharon Ogunleye reports, that could all change as global temperatures heat up. #ZanzibarEconomy #SeaweedIndustry #GlobalWarming