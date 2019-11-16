Yellow Vest Protests: One year since demonstrations began in France

Last November, more than 200-thousand people took to the streets across France wearing yellow safety vests. They were protesting against low salaries and high taxes, that they said - made it hard to make ends meet. They demonstrated every Saturday for months, shaking the political establishment and forcing the government into several policy U-turns. One year on, Elena Casas looks into what became of the yellow vests. #YellowVest #FranceProtests #France