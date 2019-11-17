November 17, 2019
Yellow Vest Protests: One year since demonstrations began in France
On Saturday, clashes broke out in Paris between police and Yellow Vest protesters, on the first anniversary of the start of the movement. The protests have gradually stopped in recent months, but demonstrators in Paris say they're determined to keep marching. Elena Casas has this report. #YellowVestProtests #YellowVestAnniversary #Clashes
