November 17, 2019
Changing Food Industry: Restaurants ditch tables as deliveries soar
Food delivery apps are reshaping the restaurant industry in a big way. In the 90s, seeing no one eating at a restaurant could spell the end of a business. But nowadays, having no customers inside isn't necessarily a bad thing. Natasha Hussain takes a look at what's feeding the change. #ModernFoodIndustry #DeliveryApps #FastFood
