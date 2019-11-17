November 17, 2019
Australia Bushfires: Fires to worsen amid hot, dry conditions
Dozens of fires are burning across Australia, and officials are concerned high temperatures will only make things worse. The burnt area now covers a region almost the size of Nepal. Fire crews are working to build containment lines for another week of dry weather conditions. So far, more than 500 homes have been destroyed since November 8th. #Australia #Bushfires #Firefight
