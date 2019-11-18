WORLD
1 MIN READ
Australia Bushfires: Officials worry heat, winds will stoke flames
In Australia high temperatures, lightning strikes and gusty winds have further raised fire danger as the country already battles more than 120 bushfires. Firefighters are working day and night trying to contain them. In Western Australia, authorities have issued the highest possible fire warnings as temperatures rise well above 40°C, and in the east three teenagers have been arrested after a grassfire was allegedly lit in a Sydney suburb. Craig Vermay has the latest. #AustraliaBushfires #AustraliaHeat #Wildfires
November 18, 2019
