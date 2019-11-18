Gentrification: Does it work for all?

It's called gentrification - a neighbourhood changing from poorer to wealthier, often pricing out residents and transforming its social fabric. It's happening in cities across the world and is often criticized, but can it be a force for social good? Rob Pearson Executive Director, Nexus Planning Javie Huxley Campaigner, Save Latin Village Elena Besussi Teaching Fellow, The Bartlett School of Planning King Williams Filmmaker, 'Atlanta Way' Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.