November 18, 2019
WhatsApp accuses Israeli firm of cyber threats | Money Talks
Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in a US court against Israel's NSO Group. It's accused the company of illegal surveillance. Two weeks later, Amnesty International in Israel also filed a petition, asking a court to rescind NSO's export license. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more. #NSOgroup #WhatsApp #Encryption
