Paris turns public spaces into farming projects | Money Talks
The city of Paris plans to create 300,000 square meters of farmland inside the city perimeter by the end of next year. It's part of an initiative to convert public spaces into farming projects. Elena Casas reports from the French capital on startups that say it's possible to make money from agriculture inside a densely populated city, a model that could be copied in other cities around the world. #CityFarms #UrbanFarming #SustainableCities
November 18, 2019
