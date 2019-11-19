Azerbaijan Religion: Baku’s Heydar Mosque becomes symbol of unity for Sunnis and Shias

Recent conflicts in the Middle East have brought to light the divide between the two major denominations in Islam, Sunni and Shia. But, in Azerbaijan at the Heydar Mosque both Sunni and Shia Muslims come together every Friday for prayer. TRT World's Yasin Eken reports.