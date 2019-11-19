November 19, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Migrant Crisis: Refugees caught in the middle of domestic political battles
The European Union has described Bosnian refugee camps a humanitarian disaster, but regional bloc is accused of turning a blind eye to the situation on the Croatian border. Semir Sejfovic takes a look at how domestic political disputes and a lack of coordination is affecting refugees. #RefugeeCrisis #RefugeeCamps #EuropeMigrants
