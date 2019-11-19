Israel-Palestine Tensions: US reverses Israeli settlement policy

The Trump administration has announced it will no longer consider Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank to be illegal, reversing 50 years of policy. The announcement is seen as a boost to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who risks losing his post as his rival tries to shape a new coalition government this week. From Washington, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #IsraeliSettlements #TrumpIsrael #OccupiedWestBank