ROBACH’S RANT: ABC anchor lambasts her own network for ditching Epstein expose
Amy Robach has delivered the news that’s not in the script. Unaware her mic was on, the ABC anchor launched into a tirade back in August in which she accused the network of shelving an interview with an Epstein victim that she conducted three years before. Among her claims were that the British royal family applied pressure to drop the interview, because of potential revelations about Prince Andrew. She even says her bosses called it a “stupid story”.
November 19, 2019
