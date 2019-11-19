WORLD
EPSTEIN’S ENDING: The circumstances around Epstein’s death have raised eyebrows
“Do I think he was killed? 100%. Yes I do.” Amy Robach wasn’t on the fence when it comes to the dispute over Epstein’s death. The trail of mishaps that resulted in Epstein being alone and unsupervised for three hours, with no camera footage of the entrance to his cell, has sparked intense debate about whether he really killed himself. His brother hired a venerated pathologist who concluded Epstein’s injuries pointed to murder. We look at the facts.
November 19, 2019
