Hong Kong Protests: 100 protesters remain holed up in university
Hong Kong's chief executive says she hopes to find a peaceful end to the 3 day seige at a university in the city. 100 protesters remain holed up after more than two days of clashes with police. Police have surrounded the campus and are arresting anyone who leaves. Universities have become the latest battleground for protesters. Rioters been using petrol bombs as well as bows and arrows to try to keep riot police away. TRT World's Francis Collings has this report. #HongKongProtests #HongKongStudents #HKPolytechnicUniversity
November 19, 2019
