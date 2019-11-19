CHINESE CENSORSHIP: A GLOBAL EXPORT?

What links Mercedes Benz, the NBA, and the world's most valuable company Apple? They've all had to back down recently for fear of offending China. So is Chinese censorship affecting freedom of speech far beyond its borders? Guests: Einar Tangen Political Commentator Amon Yiu Yeuk-wa Demosisto Sophie Wushuang Yi PHD student, Lau China Institute Dr. Ge Chen Assistant Professor in Chinese Law, Durham Law School