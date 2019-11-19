BIZTECH
The Trump administration has announced it will no longer consider Israeli settlements in the Occupied West Bank to be illegal, reversing 50 years of policy. The announcement is seen as a boost to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who risks losing his post as his rival tries to shape a new coalition government this week. From Washington, Yasmine el Sabawi reports. For more, we spoke to Shai Franklin. He’s the former executive director of the World Jewish Congress American Section. He spoke to us from New York. #OccupiedWestBank #IsraeliSettlements #TrumpAdministration
