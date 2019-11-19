November 19, 2019
Sudan government touts ancient sites to attract tourists| Money Talks
Sudan's trying to revive its economy after decades of isolation and hyperinflation that have led to food shortages. Months of political unrest ousted Omar al Bashir as president in April and the new power-sharing transitional government is looking to tourism for a quick fix, as Adesewa Josh reports. #Meroe #Sudan #Pyramids
