China develops appetite for plant-based meat | Money Talks

One of the world's biggest meat eaters is growing an appetite for plant-based products. According to the Good Food Institute, China's alternative meat market is worth over $800 million, up 14 percent year-on-year. And as Samantha Vadas reports, global brands are keen to cash in. #PlantBasedMeat #AnimalFreeProducts #GoodFoodInstitute