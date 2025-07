Charlie's Angels | An Atlas of Rare and Familiar Colour | Boseman's 21 Bridges

In this episode of Showcase; An Atlas of Rare and Familiar Colour 00:49 Narayan Khandekar, Director of the Straus Center at The Harvard Art Museums 1:27 Dali & Magritte Exhibition in Belgium 10:24 Shortcuts 14:14 Boseman's 21 Bridges 16:04 Charlie's Angels 18:59 Art of Said Fouad in Beirut 22:23