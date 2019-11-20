November 20, 2019
UK party leaders go head to head in televised debate
British Prime Minster Boris Johnson has gone head to head with Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn in a highly anticipated TV showdown. The pair clashed over Brexit and healthcare in a debate ahead of next month’s general election. And as Sarah Morice reports, Boris Johnson was declared the winner, but only by a small margin. #ukdebate #ukelectiondebate #electiondebate
