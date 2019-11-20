WORLD
Impeachment hearings resume in Washington
Two White House aides have told the Trump impeachment inquiry the US President DID ask Ukraine to investigate the son of Trump’s main political rival. Lt Colonel Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams said they were present when the President made the request in a phone call with Ukraine’s president Vlodomyr Zelensky. Trump is accused of threatening to withhold military aid unless the Zelensky agreed. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #impeachmentinquiry #impeachmenthearings #impeachmentnews
November 20, 2019
