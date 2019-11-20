November 20, 2019
Over 100 killed in anti-government protests in Iran – Amnesty
Amnesty International says that more than 100 demonstrators have been killed in Iran since the start of nationwide protests against a hike in fuel prices. The rights group has accused the Iranian government of blocking the internet and using “excessive and lethal force” against “largely peaceful protests.” #IranProtests #Internet4Iran
