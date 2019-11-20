Could Ukraine Be Trump’s Downfall?

US President Donald Trump calls the impeachment hearings a disgrace. But with damning testimony from key witnesses, is the world's most powerful man heading out of the White House? Guests: Michael Johns Co-founder of the US Tea Party Movement Jake Faleschini Campaign Director at Demand Justice James Reston Jr. Author of 'The Impeachment Diary' Mitch Lerner American History Professor at Ohio State University