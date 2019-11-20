BIZTECH
US Senate passes Hong Kong human rights bill | Money Talks
In months of anti-Bejing protests in Hong Kong, about 5,000 people have been arrested. The economy is slipping into recession and a prominent university has turned into a battleground. But the standoff has taken a turn. The US Senate has taken a stand in favour of the protesters in Hong Kong. While the support would give protesters a boost, analysts are concerned it could also drive a new wedge between the US and China, at a time when negotiations over resolving a trade war are at stake. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this, we spoke to Alasdair Macleod from Exeter in the UK. He's the head of research at trading firm Goldmoney. #USsenate #HongaKong #HumanRightsBill
November 20, 2019
