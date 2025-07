Season 3 of The Crown

Netflix's period drama The Crown has just premiered its third season. The story of the Queen of England and her long reign have been one of the biggest hits of the streaming company. But why? Does mixing the facts with a lot of glorified fiction have anything to do with it? Showcase's Nursena tells some of the reasons why the Crown rules the 21st-century screen. #TheCrown #Netflix #QueenElizabethII