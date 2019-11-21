GM accuses Fiat Chrysler of bribing union leaders | Money Talks

General Motors says rival auto maker Fiat Chrysler sabotaged its negotiations with workers by bribing union officials. GM is seeking billions of dollars in damages. But Fiat says it will fight back against what it sees as an attempt to unseat its merger talks with Peugeot, setting the auto giants on a collision course. For more on this, Nick Harper joined us from New York. #GeneralMotors #Fiat #Bribes