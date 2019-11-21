French lottery operator soars on market debut | Money Talks

The French National Lottery hit the jackpot on its debut on the Paris stock exchange on Thursday, with its stock soaring 15 percent in the opening minutes of trading. The company, La Francaise des Jeux, which covers the lottery, scratch cards, and sports betting, has been wholly publicly owned until now. The share sale is part of a new initiative by President Emmanuel Macron to sell off a number of state-owned firms. Elena Casas reports from Paris.