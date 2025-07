Director Tomer Heymann in Conversation

Tomer Heymann is a documentarian whose films do not necessarily flood multiplexes. But he has been a common staple in the international film festival circuit. And what distinguishes the Israeli director from his peers is his bold approach to subjects that are usually neglected by the mass media.