At a time when tensions are skyrocketing between Pakistan and India, one man's music has been able to bring the rival sides together. He is Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. He sings Sufi devotional music called Qawwali. Its appeal just sold out Wembley Stadium. Sharaz Ali sat down with him just before the concert to get his story.