250 children held in detention centres in YPG/PKK-controlled northeastern Syria

At least 250 children, some as young as 9, are in custody in northeastern Syria, which is mostly controlled by US-backed YPG terrorists. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey and has killed more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants in its 30-year terror campaign against Turkey. #syria #YPG #detentioncamps