November 23, 2019
India Air Pollution: New Delhi residents turn to oxygen bar as toxic smog city
India's capital, New Delhi is once again struggling to cope with very high levels of pollution. It's resulted in a massive jump in the sales of air purifiers and face masks. But as Neha Poonia reports, many Indians are now turning to other unconventional methods to cope. #IndiaAirPollution #NewDelhi #ToxicSmog
