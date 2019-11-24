Pakistan Blood Donations: Turkish Red Crescent combats low blood donation rates

Pakistan has one of the lowest blood donation rates in the world. Pakistan's Safe Blood Transfusions Programme says less than one per cent of the population gives blood voluntarily - leading to a supply shortfall of 40 per cent. And as Melinda Nucifora reports one of the main reasons is a lack of awareness. #BloodDonation #Pakistan #RedCrescent