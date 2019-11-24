November 24, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
France Domestic Violence: Paris protesters march against deadly domestic violence
Tens of thousands of protesters marched through French cities on Saturday, calling on the government to do more to end domestic violence. At least 137 women have been killed in France by their partner, or ex, so far this year. Elena Casas attended one of those rallies, and spoke to those affected. #FrenchWomen #DomesticViolence #FranceRally
France Domestic Violence: Paris protesters march against deadly domestic violence
Explore