November 24, 2019
Zimbabwe Doctors Strike: Pregnant women get help from traditional birth attendant
The strike by doctors, nurses and midwives in Zimbabwe has dragged into its third month. Lack of access to health care now poses a danger to the lives of pregnant women. Many of them have resorted to getting help from traditional birth attendants. Adesewa Josh reports. #ZimbabweStrike #ZimbabweHealth #PregnantWomen
