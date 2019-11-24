November 24, 2019
Refugee Crisis: Some refugees evacuated from stranded rescue ship off Italy
Italian authorities have evacuated 11 migrants from a rescue vessel stranded in the Mediterranean. The captain had asked urgent permission to dock, but his request was denied. More than 60 African migrants are still on board the ship that has been seeking safe harbor since Wednesday. Philip Owira has more. #RefugeeCrisis #Italy #Africa
