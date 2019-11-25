November 25, 2019
Australian NGO offers free classes to help migrants integrate | Money Talks
Each year, Australia grants 200,000 people permanent residency. But cultural and language barriers mean it's often hard for them to stitch up a job. So, a refugee action group has devised a crafty way to help them integrate into the social fabric of their new home. Natasha Hussain has the story. #EnglishLessons #Australia #NGO
