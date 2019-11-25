Luxury giant LVMH buys Tiffany for $16.2B

Marriage proposals are often accompanied by a ring - in some cases, from Tiffany & Co. Now, Manhattan's famous jewelry company is on the receiving end of an irresistible proposal. The world's biggest luxury group, LVMH, is buying the US firm - after raising its takeover bid by 13 percent. It's not clear yet if it's a match made in heaven, but markets seem to love the idea. For more on this Thierry Bayle joined us from London. He's the founder and owner of consultancy firm Global Fashion Management. #LVMH #Tifanny #LuxuryBrands