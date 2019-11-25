BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Anti-Beijing candidates win big in local HK polls | Money Talks
Chinese elections are usually one-sided affairs, with nearly all of the ballots going in the Communist Party's favor. Not so in the self-governed territory of Hong Kong, where anti-Beijing candidates scored a major victory in local district elections over the weekend. It's a rebuke against the region's Beijing-backed leadership. But as Grace Lee reports, the result heightens the uncertainty that's hurting the financial hub economically. For more, we spoke to Rajiv Biswas, senior director and Asia Pacific chief economist at IHS. He joined us from Jakarta. #ChineseElections #CommunistParty #HongKong
Anti-Beijing candidates win big in local HK polls | Money Talks
November 25, 2019
Explore
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
South Africa’s Ramaphosa push back against US tariff threats on BRICS
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us