'Frozen 2' rakes in $350M at box office | Money Talks

Now here's someone who could help stem global heating, if only she was real. Six years after Disney's Frozen became a global phenomenon, Elsa the Snow Queen and her sister Anna are back for another icy adventure. Frozen 2 takes them on a journey beyond their snowy kingdom. But the box office reception on the opening weekend has been anything but frosty. #Frozen2 #Disney #BoxOffice