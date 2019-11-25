WORLD
1 MIN READ
Violence Against Women: France to toughen laws as number of femicide cases rises
Protesters around the world have been rallying to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women - something the United Nations says affects 35% of women at some point in their lives. France has one of the highest rates of violence against women in western Europe - 115 women have been killed by their partners since January. The problem of femicide is so endemic, the government there has been working to introduce a series of measures to tackle domestic violence. Laila Humaira has this report. #violenceagainstwomen #internationaldayfortheeliminationofviolenceagainstwomen #womenrights
Violence Against Women: France to toughen laws as number of femicide cases rises
November 25, 2019
Explore
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
South Africa’s Ramaphosa push back against US tariff threats on BRICS
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us