November 26, 2019
WORLD
Pakistan is seeing the welcome return of tourists
After years of concerns because of terrorism and other security troubles, Pakistan is seeing a welcome return of tourists. The country's main tourism body says there was a 70 per cent increase in international visitors last year. And they say this year has been even better. Melinda Nucifora reports from Malam Jabba, in Pakistan's Swat Valley #Pakistan #Tourism #Skiing
