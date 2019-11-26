November 26, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey Olive Harvest: Turkey is the world's fifth largest producer of olive oil
It's almost the end of the olive harvest season in north-western Turkey, where much of the country's olive oil is produced. Turkey is the world's fifth largest producer of the golden liquid, but as Abubakr al Shamahi discovers farmers are keen to grow their market even more. #OliveOil #Olives #Harvest
