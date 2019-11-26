NEUMANIA – WeWork Co-Founder Adam Neumann built cult of personality

The hype around WeWork had much to do with its charismatic Co-Founder and CEO Adam Neumann. He’s one of a series of tech start-up founders who convinced financiers to share their vision, and part with billions of dollars. The good-looking Israeli-American liked to boast that he’d secured investment from Japan’s SoftBank in less than half an hour. His larger than life character obscured the real numbers behind WeWork’s business.